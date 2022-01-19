SAA to resume flights to Durban from March

SAA's interim chief executive officer Thomas Kgokolo said that since operations resumed last year the airline's customers and partners had been asking for it to open.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) has announced that it will resume flights to Durban with three daily return flights from 4 March this year.

SAA's interim chief executive officer Thomas Kgokolo said that since operations resumed last year the airline's customers and partners had been asking for it to open.

He said that they had been waiting for the data to guide them before they could decide on opening the route.