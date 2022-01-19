SAA to resume flights to Durban from March
JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) has announced that it will resume flights to Durban with three daily return flights from 4 March this year.
SAA's interim chief executive officer Thomas Kgokolo said that since operations resumed last year the airline's customers and partners had been asking for it to open.
He said that they had been waiting for the data to guide them before they could decide on opening the route.
SAA TO RESTART FLIGHTS TO DURBAN - BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND.SAA - South Africa (@flysaa) January 19, 2022
Friday, 4th March 2022 we resume flights to Durban with three times daily return service. #FlySAA #LetsGOthedistance pic.twitter.com/nXZHDjnBlZ
SAA has been back in service for just over 3 months and is constantly evaluating passenger volumes and revenue projections on all its existing and target routes. The goal is to match capacity with demand as closely as possible and add new routes only where and when it makes senseSAA - South Africa (@flysaa) January 19, 2022