SA records 3,658 new COVID cases as death toll rises to 93,551

The Health Department has confirmed that 100 more people have died after contracting the virus in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department's ongoing audit continues to uncover backlogs in reporting around COVID-19 deaths.

It has confirmed that 100 more people have died after contracting the virus in South Africa. However, only 30 of these fatalities occurred between Sunday and Tuesday.

Taking the backlog into account, it means that the country's known national death toll is now at 93,551.

South Africa also racked up 3,658 new cases over the past 24-hour cycle, which works out to a positivity rate of 9.2%.

The latest available vaccine data shows that just over 29 million jabs have been administered in the country so far.