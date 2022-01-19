SA records 3,658 new COVID cases as death toll rises to 93,551
The Health Department has confirmed that 100 more people have died after contracting the virus in South Africa.
JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department's ongoing audit continues to uncover backlogs in reporting around COVID-19 deaths.
It has confirmed that 100 more people have died after contracting the virus in South Africa. However, only 30 of these fatalities occurred between Sunday and Tuesday.
Taking the backlog into account, it means that the country's known national death toll is now at 93,551.
South Africa also racked up 3,658 new cases over the past 24-hour cycle, which works out to a positivity rate of 9.2%.
The latest available vaccine data shows that just over 29 million jabs have been administered in the country so far.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 100 deaths and of these, 30 occurred in the past 24 - 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to93 551to date.Department of Health (@HealthZA) January 18, 2022
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 3 564 578 with 3 658 new cases reported. Today 100 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 93 551 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 380 374 with a recovery rate of 94.8% pic.twitter.com/oo9MEFuiECDepartment of Health (@HealthZA) January 18, 2022