Probe under way after 5 bodies found near highway in Eldorado Park

Gauteng police said the bodies were found near the Golden Highway on Wednesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Five bodies have been discovered with gunshot wounds in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg.

Gauteng police said the bodies were found near the Golden Highway on Wednesday morning.

Police are now investigating cases of murder.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this stage as police investigations continue. Police request anyone who may have information that may assist with investigations to please contact their nearest police station or Crimestop on 08600 10111,” said spokesperson Dimakatso Sello.