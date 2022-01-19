PowerBall results: Tuesday, 18 January 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall results. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 18 January 2022:
PowerBall: 09, 36, 44, 45, 46 PB: 16
PowerBall Plus: 06, 12, 19, 30, 48 PB: 4
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
