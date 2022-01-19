Go

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall results. Check if you've won.

Lotto, lottery, powerball. Picture: National Lotteries Commission/Facebook.
Lotto, lottery, powerball. Picture: National Lotteries Commission/Facebook.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 18 January 2022:

PowerBall: 09, 36, 44, 45, 46 PB: 16

PowerBall Plus: 06, 12, 19, 30, 48 PB: 4

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA