PowerBall results: Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall results. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 18 January 2022:

PowerBall: 09, 36, 44, 45, 46 PB: 16

PowerBall Plus: 06, 12, 19, 30, 48 PB: 4

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.