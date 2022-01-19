Over 3,000 pupils yet to be placed in WC as academic year kicks off

Wednesday is the first day of a fresh school year with over one million pupils returning to class in the province.

CAPE TOWN - As Western Cape schools get back to teaching and learning for the new academic year, more than 3,000 pupils are still waiting to see if there's any space for them.

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said the department was ready for the new school year, even though thousands of learners are still in limbo.