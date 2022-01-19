Nehawu, Parly reach wage hike agreement

Employees at the Parliament and provincial legislatures will also get an annual increase of 1.5% for the 2021/2022 financial year.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) seems pleased with the latest salary hike agreement with Parliament management, which will see its members getting a once-off payment of R22,000.

The salary increase was concluded following months of negotiations. It'll be implemented on the 15 February.

The once-off payment of R22,000 is broken down to R1,833 per month, backdated to 1 April last 2021.

But Nehawu’s Parliament branch chairperson Sthe Tembe said they reached the agreement with the assistance of presiding officers Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and Amos Masondo.

“As you’re aware, it was 8% in the beginning, but we couldn’t find each other with the management, and we deadlocked. They moved to 3% once off after the intervention of the presiding officers in the speaker’s forum.”

Tembe said it would also see the benchmarking and harmonisation of salaries across all legislatures.

Parliament said following fruitful talks with the union, all employees will return to work from next week after the fire that ravaged parts of the old assembly and National Assembly.

Nehawu had told its members not to report for work over safety concerns.