Moment of truth: Gauteng's IEB matrics battle nerves as they brace for results

JOHANNESBURG - Over 13,000 candidates from the class of 2021 are receiving their national senior certificate results under the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) on Wednesday morning.

The IEB pass rate for the class of 2021 is 98.39%, slightly higher than the previous year's 98.06%.

Pupils will make their way to their various schools on Wednesday morning to collect their statements and decide what next to do with their lives.

Eyewitness News spoke to a few of the top achievers, who had no idea how they had performed in their matric year.

Mohamed Zidan Cassim is the top achiever at St David's Marist Inanda, having scored 10 distinctions but just a few hours ago he was taking a nap trying to quieten his nerves.

"I've spent a lot of time talking to friends and trying to relax, to talk about other stuff but most of the time we end up talking about the results anyway because it gets so close that we are really nervous about it," he said.

The Chilinkhwambe twins from the Maragon Mooikloof School are also among Gauteng's shining stars, bagging 12 distinctions collectively.

Amanda and Michael had a movie marathon on Tuesday night in anticipation of their results.

"That's the best way for me to lower my stress. Whether I'm watching a movie or just drinking tea, just keeping myself mindful, especially to avoid panicking and then overthinking it and then putting yourself down this wormhole of just chaos and anxiety," said Michael.

And his twin sister Amanda said: "I'm hoping to just watch Netflix to calm my mind and remind myself that this is just another day even though we are getting our results. Just calm my mind and remind myself that whatever I see on the paper I have done my very best."

IEB CEO Anne Oberholzer said the fact that exams took place during the fourth wave of COVID- 19 was testimony to the strength and capacity of their education community.