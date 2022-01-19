Memorial service for slain Sam Mbatha to be held on Wednesday as case postponed

The case against his alleged killers was postponed to 2 February.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against four men accused of killing socialite Sam Mbatha has been postponed to next month in the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrates Court for a decision from the director of public prosecutions to move the matter to the High Court.

This comes as Mbatha’s loved ones are expected to hold a memorial service for him on Wednesday following confirmation that the charred remains found in the boot of a car in Klipgat in the North West were his.

The suspects were arrested a few days after the grim discovery in June last year.

Police confirmed last week that DNA results identified the body found in the boot of a burnt-out car at a sports field in Klipgat as that of Sam Mbatha.

Following the news and over six months since his disappearance, Mbatha’s family began making arrangements to honour his life.

“The Ga-Rankuwa Magistrates Court postponed the case against four suspects charged with the murder of Sam Mbatha for the director of public prosecutions in the North West to authorise for the matter to be transferred to the High Court of South Africa North West division," explained the NPA’s Henry Mamothame.

Mbatha will be remembered at a memorial service in Mahikeng on Wednesday while his funeral takes place this Friday.