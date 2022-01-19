Mbalula believes in Aarto demerit system, says it will help reduce road deaths

The minister said that government would appeal last week's high court ruling that the Aarto Act was invalid and unconstitutional.

CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that he believed in the demerit system and that the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act would help reduce road fatalities.

He released statistics, which indicated that 1685 people died on the country's roads over the festive season - a 14% increase over the previous year.

Minister Mbalula said that the importance of Aarto in driving behaviour change in motorists could not be over-emphasised.

And, it's for this reason that they had decided to appeal the ruling of the Pretoria High Court.

"We're going to appeal. We've not done that yet. We believe in the demerit system and incentivising the drivers who are doing well and those who are not, we'll subject them to the demerit system," the minister said.

He said that AARTO was the final piece of the puzzle in implementing a new road traffic management system.