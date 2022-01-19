Matrics can lay complaint if they feel personal info compromised - regulator

On Tuesday, the High Court in Pretoria ordered the Basic Education Department to publish the 2021 matric results on mass media platforms.

JOHANNESBURG - The Information Regulator of South Africa said that there would be an opportunity for matriculants who felt that their personal information has been compromised to raise their concerns.

The department said that it was worried that the continued publication of the results in that format would contravene the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia) and unilaterally decided to withhold the results from the public.

However, the regulator said that the publication did not go against the Popi Act.

The regulator’s Alison Tilley: "If there is a learner is aggrieved and feels that their personal information has been compromised, they can, of course, lay a complaint with the regulator and we might have to look at the different set of facts where that set of information was released. So I think there is an opportunity for people to raise concerns if they need to."