Mashatile orders ANC Gauteng to hold its conference in May

In a letter seen by Eyewitness News on Wednesday, Mashatile informs provincial secretary Jacob Khawe that the ANC has already determined March should be the deadline for all outstanding regional and provincial conferences.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) acting secretary general Paul Mashatile has ordered the party in Gauteng to convene a provincial conference in May.

The province's own roadmap predicted it would only be able to elect new officials after July.

He raised concerns about the province electing new leaders during the winter season as the ANC will be heading to a policy conference ahead of its much-anticipated elective conference in December.

Last month, Khawe told Eyewitness News the province wanted to create a better political environment before holding an internal contest.

Khawe said the letter from Mashatile would be shared with the provincial executive committee to deliberate over it.

“The officials of the province and the PEC feel that it’s possible. It’s something that we’ve got to do in the interest of proper coordination of our conference and of the policy conference of the ANC,” he said.