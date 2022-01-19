Madonsela: Key govt entities were hijacked by those close to Zuma

Thuli Madonsela said the first instalment of the state capture report showed how, in South Africa, cadre deployment has been used differently.

CAPE TOWN - Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela said the Zondo Commission's findings had shown the state was hijacked.

Madonsela made the remarks during a public discussion with Democratic Alliance leaders on Wednesday morning, adding that cadre deployment had been used as a means to hijack key government entities by those close to former President Jacob Zuma.

| Watch now as former Public Protector, Prof Thuli Madonsela, reflects on her report that led to the establishment of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.



Facebook: https://t.co/2QlDVwmehY

YouTube: https://t.co/JbLTJ1j9sg#TheInsideTrack pic.twitter.com/K9Gy3BFWsK Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) January 19, 2022

She said in countries like China, the governing party deploys people to posts, who went as far as taking their own life should they fail to deliver, because of a sense of shame.

Madonsela went on to say the first instalment of the State Capture Report showed how, in South Africa, cadre deployment had been used differently.

“For example, some of your colleagues have referred to cadre deployment as a major problem. My preliminary conclusion as the public protector was that what we were seeing was not cadre deployment, it was hijack,” she said.

Madonsela said in state entities like the South Africa Revenue Service, the deployment of African National Congress loyalists had gone beyond just business interests.

There's been ample evidence of how the private sector colluded with the executive, under Zuma, to capture the likes of Sars so as to render it ineffective.

“The state capture commission, on the other hand, is saying these interests went beyond business interests, hence what we saw at Sars, is more than business interests.”