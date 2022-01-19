Ladysmith school opens its doors despite flood damages Siphimfundo Senior Secondary's Principal Mahlasela Ntshingila said the school would ensure that pupils were safe and that they did not go near the affected classrooms. KZN Floods

Back to school 2022

Siphimfundo Senior Secondary School LADYSMITH - The Siphimfundo Senior Secondary School in Ladysmith has resumed its 2022 academic calendar on Wednesday, regardless of severe storm damage to its premises. The roof of several classrooms was completely destroyed by the storms, which also damaged business premises and left people destitute in the KwaZulu-Natal town. Pt 2. The roof was damaged by severe weather conditions in the area, around four classrooms were affected. #Ladysmith pic.twitter.com/UqcsSGgDNI EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 19, 2022

But the institution said closing its gates was not an option as schooling could be disrupted.

The principal, Mahlasela Ntshingila, said the school would ensure that pupils were safe and that they did not go near the affected classrooms.

"I don't think anything could happen to the learners. The teachers are watching them and we are now also clearing the space," he said.

Ntshingila also said the COVID-19 rotational plan would also assist them in limiting the number of pupils attending.

The provincial government estimated the damage at affected schools across the province to amount to over R3 billion.