EFF has right to do oversight visits, says party's Vuyani Pambo

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema visited Midrand restaurant 'Kream' on Wednesday to ensure that the restaurant staff contingent was made up of 60% South Africans.

JOHANNESBURG - The owner of Midrand restaurant "Kream" said security was stepped up ahead of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema's controversial visit because his foreign staff members were scared.

Tufan Yerebakan said that all his foreign employees have working visas.

He said that he would not be meeting with Malema because he refused to be part of what he called "a spectacle".

"As you know, how the EFF deals with things there is not much I can do but be there for my staff. Whatever information they want, they must go through the right channel. I've been serving him for 15 years in my bars and restaurants, he was once a week here. I'm told the day he announced it for the time last year. For the past 15 years, I've been serving him but this agenda did not work for him and he changed his policy on foreigners. Whatever has changed I don't know," Yerebakan added.

The red berets want his staff contingent to be made up of 60% South Africans.

The EFF's Vuyani Pambo claimed that the party was empowered by Parliament to carry out inspections.

"We are members of Parliament and we have the right to do oversight and we are doing exactly that. And that was because of our labour desk, even with that judgment that does not outlaw us to do oversight. We agitate, we fight for our people and we won't stop," Pambo said.

Malema arrived at the restaurant earlier on Wednesday morning and addressed the media outside closed doors.