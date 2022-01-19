Kannaland's convicted rapist mayor Donson ousted in no-confidence motion

It means Icosa's Jeffrey Donson is out of office, as well as his deputy Werner Meshoe.

CAPE TOWN - A motion of no confidence in the Kannaland mayor has succeeded on Wednesday.

It means Icosa's Jeffrey Donson is out of office, as well as his deputy Werner Meshoe.

Donson's election to the mayor's office following last year's local government election was widely criticised.

In 2008, he was convicted of raping of a 15-year-old girl during his tenure as mayor.

His five-year sentence was later reduced to a suspended term of imprisonment, correctional supervision, a R20,000 fine and rehabilitation for sex offenders.

Western Cape local Government MEC Anton Bredell said: “Political stability is crucial for a successful council. My request to the leaders in Kannaland is to see to it that they create a stable political environment so that we can serve the people Kannaland. I respect the change in political leadership.”

On Wednesday, the ANC's Nicolaas Valentyn was elected as new mayor and Leonie Stuurman as his deputy.