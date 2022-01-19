IEB matrics commended for 98.39% pass rate despite COVID-19 hurdles

The 2022 matrics spent most of their grade 11 and 12 years online, with some still scoring 10 distinctions.

JOHANNESBURG - With many obstacles and challenges brought on by COVID-19, IEB matrics are now preparing for their futures after receiving their results on Wednesday morning.

More than 13,000 pupils wrote the final exams, with 98.39% pass rate achieved.

Congratulations to our top student Sazi Bongwe who achieved an average of 95.9% with nine distinctions. #Classof2021 #MatricResults2021 #LuxVitaCaritas pic.twitter.com/wf3fsplMCh St Johns College (@stjohns_college) January 18, 2022

A snapshot of #MatricResults2021: 140 students; 100% BD passes; 15 boys with 90% + (10.7%); 68 boys 80% + (48.6%); 93 boys with 75% + (66.4%); 113 boys average 70% + (80.7%); 137 boys average 60% +(97.9%); One-third achieved six or more distinctions. #LuxVitaCaritas pic.twitter.com/WY5LuHSzt2 St Johns College (@stjohns_college) January 19, 2022

Despite heavy rain falling in some parts of the country, the class of 2021, parents and teachers gathered at their respective private schools from early Wednesday morning to see their final results.

This was a culmination of their hard work under difficult conditions during the pandemic.

The National Alliance of Independent Schools Associations’ Ebrahim Ansur said for the IEB schools to still improve on the overall pass rate compared to the class of 2020 was remarkable.

“We’ve got to really compliment these children on their resilience. It’s not easy to cope with school life,” he said.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will release the national pass rate for government schools on Thursday, while students will receive their individual marks the following day.