Hill-Lewis asks Ramaphosa to drop COVID crowd restrictions in public spaces

Geordin Hill-Lewis said the resumption of public, entertainment and sporting events should be a priority to aid economic recovery.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has asked for COVID-19 crowd capacity restrictions at public venues to be scrapped.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa with two specific requests: that the "50% capacity rule" for outdoor public facilities be lifted and that spectators be allowed to return to watch sporting events.

He said public swimming pools were extremely popular during summer and so, more people should be allowed to enjoy such facilities.

The mayor said people were queuing from as early as four in the morning to get in the water as entry times had to be staggered to adhere to the 50% capacity rule, often resulting in many people going home without having had a chance to cool off.

He added that the municipality had shown that it could safely manage large events with clear adherence to health safety protocol.

He pointed out that since October, Cape Town had hosted the Cycle Tour, the Absa Cape Epic, the Cape Town Marathon and the FNB One Run, among events.