Flood damage forces Ladysmith school to close on first day back

LADYSMITH - Some KwaZulu-Natal schools did not reopen on Wednesday morning as the province kickstarted its 2022 academic calendar.

The province has been affected by flooding which has damaged over 186 schools.

In Ladysmith, the Windsor Secondary School has closed its gates after being affected by the deluge.

Pupils who didn’t know about the closure had to be sent back home on Wednesday morning.

Some classrooms are still water-logged, with books also damaged.

[WATCH] This is the situation here at Windsor Secondary School in Ladysmith, this is one of the schools affected by the flooding incidents and it will not reopen as the province kickstarts its 2022 academic calendar. #LadysmithFloods -NM pic.twitter.com/Ml5XYTbBox EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 19, 2022

Mop up operations have started with hopes to reopen next week Monday. #LadysmithFloods. pic.twitter.com/Lxnj1EFYor EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 19, 2022

Daniella Shobole, who had hopes of starting a new grade today, was the first to get here but she’s been left disappointed.

"Honestly, I don't know how I feel at the moment, it's a whole bunch of emotions. I was excited to come back to school to start a new grade but now with the flood, I don't know, we're like way behind. They're telling us we'll start on Monday but I don't think we'll start on Monday," Shobole said.

Some of the teachers are on the school premises helping cleaners with mop-up operations.

The teachers are hoping that they’ll be able to start schooling on Monday.