Festive season road deaths show current approach to road safety ineffective - AA

CAPE TOWN - The Automobile Association said that the increase in road fatalities over the festive season was worrying.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday revealed a 14% increase compared to the previous year.

Almost 1,700 people died on the country's roads from 1 December to 11 January.

The AA's Layton Beard said that the rising road death toll showed that current approaches to road safety were ineffective and amendments were needed.

"Unless the urgent intervention focuses on road safety education, more extensive traffic law education and better prosecution of offenders, these numbers will not reduce," Beard said.

The association is also perplexed by Transport Minister Mbalula's claim that resources were stretched to the limit this festive season.

The AA said that the Road Traffic Management Corporation had a surplus of more than R260 million in the 2020 financial year and it's questioned the allocation of funds to promote road safety.