Fearing more violence, City of CT calls for calm after Codeta leader killed

Mzoxolo Dibela, the deputy chairperson of Santaco in the Western Cape, was found dead on Monwabisi Beach near Strandfontein on Monday. He was shot in the head. Police have confirmed that the murder was a taxi-related assassination.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has called for calm amid fears of renewed taxi conflict following the murder of a Codeta leader.

Mayoral committee member for transport, Rob Quintas, fears that it could spark violence and also jeopardise the resumption of the MyCiTi N2 Express service…

"The alleged hit on Mr Dibela is also devastating for the resumption of the MyCiTi N2 Express service between Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha and the Cape Town CBD. The operating contract with the company was to be signed this week," Quintas said.

He said that they were now faced with uncertainty around the signing of an operating contract for the N2 Express service.

That MyCiti operation was suspended in May 2019.

Last year, 86 people were killed due to taxi conflict in the Western Cape.