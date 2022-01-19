Ex-Sars exec Van Loggerenberg turns to private security firm after home burglary

The break-in follows the release of part one of the state capture commission of inquiry report, where Van Loggerenburg's evidence was heavily relied on.

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Revenue Service (Sars) executive Johann van Loggerenberg is engaging a private security and investigations firm following a burglary at his home on Tuesday.

The break-in follows the release of part one of the state capture commission of inquiry report, where Van Loggerenburg's evidence was heavily relied on.

Just last week, former head of the Government Communications and Information System Themba Maseko's home was also targeted.

In a media statement, Van Loggerenburg said that judging from the sophistication of how the attack at his home was carried out, he had reason to believe that it was no ordinary crime.

He further goes into his testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry on the attempts to weaken the revenue service.

Van Loggerenburg said that from 2014, when he became a whistleblower, he had received threats and warnings, saying that he reported these incidents to the relevant authorities to no avail.

His lawyer, Bernard Hotz, said that government must establish procedures to protect whistleblowers.

"There's very little doubt in my mind and Johann's mind that these acts have happened to him and perhaps even to Mr Maseko are perpetrated by people who are connected in such a manner that they can act with impunity. That has got to stop," Hotz said.

Van Loggerenberg said that like many whistleblowers, he has had to address the risks to his security at his own cost.