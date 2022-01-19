DA heads to court to force govt to allow pupils to return to school full time

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is going to court to try to force government to allow all pupils to return to school full time.

On Wednesday, the party said there was no justification to continue with rotational learning.

It added that this policy, under COVID-19 regulations, only allows each pupil to attend class 50% of the time.

“The whole purpose of the policy was to allow 1m of social distancing in classrooms and take pressure off the health system by slowing the spread of the virus, yet the health system has not been under pressure from the virus during the fourth wave,” DA Leader John Steenhuisen said.

Steenhuisen said there were many risks to children who awee losing out on school time.

“The risk to school children that accrues from them missing school far outweighs the benefit to those in the high-risk group who benefit from children being in the rotational system. There is evidence of children losing 57% to 81% of their reading ability, due to rotational schooling.”