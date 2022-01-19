Community stunned by the discovery of five bodies near Golden Highway

Two women who spoke to Eyewitness News said they heard several gunshots in the early hours Wednesday morning and woke up to the five bodies scattered near the local BP garage.

JOHANNESBURG - Community members in Freedom Park, south of Johannesburg, have been left stunned by the discovery of five bodies near the Golden Highway in Eldorado Park on Wednesday morning.

Police said the men were found with gunshot wounds and the circumstances around the murders were still unclear.

Two women who spoke to Eyewitness News said they heard several gunshots in the early hours of Wednesday morning and woke up to the five bodies scattered near the local BP garage.

They alleged the men were trying to steal copper in the industrial area as one of them were found with a shovel and other tools.

Locals said just last week, five security guards were killed in nearby Devland.

The women said while this was startling, the sound of gunshots in their area was nothing out of the ordinary.

Police cleared the scene where the bodies were found and investigations will continue.