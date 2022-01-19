Bank statements prove Onthatile Sebati paid alleged hitmen R100,000

Constable Lucky Sebati, his wife Mmatshepo, their pregnant daughter Tshegofatso and young son Quinton were shot dead in their Mmakau home near Brits in 2016.

BRITS - Bank statements confirm the exchange of a R100,000 between Onthatile Sebati and her alleged accomplices accused of killing her family members.

This is according to the investigating officer in the case where Sebati allegedly confessed to ordering a hit on her family.

Constable Lucky Sebati, his wife Mmatshepo, their pregnant daughter Tshegofatso and young son Quinton were shot dead in their Mmakau home near Brits in 2016.

The investigating officer was being questioned during bail proceedings, which were rolled over to Thursday in the Brits Magistrate’s Court.

Colonel Isaac Tlhapi said after attaining bank statements, police were able to establish that following the murders, the money was sent to the account of accused number one Tumelo Mokone by Sebati, with an instruction.

“She deposited R100,000 into number one’s account and asked him to deposit half of that into accused number three’s account,” said Tlhapi.

Giving reasons why he believed the trio should not get bail, Tlhapi said this was a serious, premeditated crime and the accused may pose a danger to one another.

He also said it appeared the two alleged gunmen were driven by greed as it was not often that hitmen agreed to payment after the fact.