WATCH LIVE: Umalusi briefing on 2021 matric exam results

The qualifications regulator has now met with the Basic Education Department and independent bodies to discuss any irregularities that may have cropped up during last years' grade 12 final exams.

JOHANNESBURG - Qualifications regulator Umalusi is briefing the media on whether it has approved the 2021 matric exam results.

The qualifications regulator has now met with the Basic Education Department and independent bodies to discuss any irregularities that may have cropped up during last years' grade 12 final exams.

Officials marked the matric papers amid the outbreak of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant last year.

Umalusi's CEO Mafu Rakometsi: "In 2021, we did not have any leakages. This is worth celebrating and shows that South Africans respect the examinations, which is the future of their children."

WATCH: Umalusi briefing on 2021 matric exam results