Umalusi reiterates that no matriculant can pass with a 30% overall rate

This controversial issue has again come up since One SA movement leader Mmusi Maimane questioned the quality of education last month, calling for the end of what he referred to as a 30% pass rate syndrome.

FILE: Grade 12's at Forest Hill high school in Johannesburg anxiously await the start of their first matric exam. Picture: Taurai Maduna/EWN.
JOHANNESBURG - Quality assurance council, Umalusi, hon Tuesday as again stressed that no pupil will be able to pass their matric by obtaining 30% in all subjects.

The Department of Basic Education and Umalusi have clarified that this is not true.

“Pass rates at this level are as old as the matric certificate itself, which is more than 100 years old. If learners were to obtain 30% in all subjects, they would fail. We have to remind each other what the purpose of the National Senior Certificate is. The National Senior Certificate gives learners access to a number of post-school opportunities,” said Umalusi CEO Mafu Rakometsi.

