Umalusi reiterates that no matriculant can pass with a 30% overall rate
This controversial issue has again come up since One SA movement leader Mmusi Maimane questioned the quality of education last month, calling for the end of what he referred to as a 30% pass rate syndrome.
JOHANNESBURG - Quality assurance council, Umalusi, hon Tuesday as again stressed that no pupil will be able to pass their matric by obtaining 30% in all subjects.
I am calling for an end to theMmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) December 28, 2021
announcement of matric results
based on the 30% standard.
The impact of 30% based results
announcements is this:
1. We inflate success metrics.
2. We mask the real state of our education system.
3. We entrench low expectations and stereotypes. pic.twitter.com/zPnudLDm7V
The Department of Basic Education and Umalusi have clarified that this is not true.
“Pass rates at this level are as old as the matric certificate itself, which is more than 100 years old. If learners were to obtain 30% in all subjects, they would fail. We have to remind each other what the purpose of the National Senior Certificate is. The National Senior Certificate gives learners access to a number of post-school opportunities,” said Umalusi CEO Mafu Rakometsi.
