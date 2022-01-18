Umalusi reiterates that no matriculant can pass with a 30% overall rate

This controversial issue has again come up since One SA movement leader Mmusi Maimane questioned the quality of education last month, calling for the end of what he referred to as a 30% pass rate syndrome.

JOHANNESBURG - Quality assurance council, Umalusi, hon Tuesday as again stressed that no pupil will be able to pass their matric by obtaining 30% in all subjects.

