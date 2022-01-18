Transport dept to appeal court ruling that Aarto Act is unconstitutional

Fikile Mbalula said Aarto is the “final piece of the puzzle” in paving the way for a new road traffic management system in the country.

CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday said his department had decided to appeal the ruling of the Pretoria High Court, which declared the Aarto Act unconstitutional and invalid.

Last week, the High Court in Pretoria ruled that it is unconstitutional after the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) challenged the constitutional validity of the Act and asked the court in October 2021 to declare both the main Act and the amendment Act unconstitutional.

Judge Annali Basson found in favour of Outa and agreed with its position.

"The importance of Aarto in driving behaviour change of motorists and providing disincentives for unbecoming conduct. cannot be overemphasised It is for this reason that we have decided to appeal the ruling of the Pretoria High Court." he said.