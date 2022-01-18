Time for SA to come up with new solutions to old problems, says Rivonia Circle

The Rivonia Circle was formed to produce ideas and hopefully leaders that will turn South Africa into a prosperous and just society.

JOHANNESBURG - Chairman of the newly launched Rivonia Circle, Songezo Zibi, said that it was time that South Africans come up with new solutions to the old problems facing the country in order to actually tackle poverty and inequality.

The group will be venturing into communities to try and understand the problems affecting people.

It also plans to start a leadership development programme and help citizens make informed political decisions.

The Rivonia Circle seeks to bring South Africans together through their shared sense of patriotism and a desire to see all citizens thrive.

Zibi said that the quality of South Africa's leaders was deeply worrying.

"We suffer from a problem of endless analysis of the problems but analysing the problem to death doesn't provide you with the solution. I think we need to work on the ideas, work on the quality leaders that we need and to engage in the various forms of action on the basis of solid ideas to build our future," Zibi said.