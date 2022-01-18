Third Boksburg prison escapee hands himself over

Bafeletse Nyembe had been on the run from police since the incident and handed himself over to the Vooslorus Magistrate's Court.

JOHANNESBURG - The third of six prisoners who escaped from custody on their way to court in Vosloorus has handed himself over on Tuesday.

A police truck escorting the inmates was ambushed by three armed men who were driving a silver Audi in Boksburg last week Friday.

Bafeletse Nyembe had been on the run from police since the incident and handed himself over to the Vooslorus Magistrate's Court.

Two other escapees, Nkululeko Nkomo and Robert Hlatshwayo, were re-arrested last week Saturday at a filling station in Olievenhoutbosch in Pretoria.

The manhunt for the remaining three fugitives continues.