There was not enough time to move Life Esidimeni patients, inquest told

That's according to former senior Gauteng Health Department official, Hannah Jacobus.

She'll continue giving evidence on Tuesday after the inquiry into the 2016 tragedy resumed on Monday.

Jacobus said that she was originally tasked with finding new accommodation for psychiatric patients but quickly realised there wasn't enough space at hospitals or NGOs.

"Within our existing NGO's that we had, we did not have enough space to place them and thus we had to look at new NGOs and thus closed also at wards that could be opened," Jacobus said.

New NGOs were then hurriedly set up.

But Jacobus said that on inspection some were woefully ill-equipped

"The NGO has to prepare the place according to the Act and according to specifications with their own money and then once approved can be opened. There is no money from the department side," Jacobus said.