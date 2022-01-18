SA COVID death toll rises to 93,451 as 1,691 new infections recorded

The Health Department has confirmed 87 more deaths but it is once again pointing to the backlog in reporting as only 25 of these fatalities occurred over the past 48 hours.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's daily COVID-19 positivity rate has slipped to 9.3%.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), 1,691 tests came back positive over the past 24-hour reporting cycle.

These take the country's already grim death toll to 93,451.

On the vaccine front, just under 29 million vaccines have been administered in the country so far.