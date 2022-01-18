Parts of Joburg rattled by early morning earthquake

It's believed that the epicentre of the 3.3 magnitude tremor was located between Carletonville and Westonaria.

JOHANNESBURG - Parts of western and southern Joburg have been rattled by an early morning earthquake.

It's believed that the epicentre of the 3.3 magnitude tremor was located between Carletonville and Westonaria.

The quake was felt by residents as far away as the Vaal at about 6:30am.

The Council for Geoscience's chief scientist Eldridge Kgaswane: "If we get earthquakes beyond a local magnitude scale of 4 that should be a cause for concern because according to our standards you're actually starting to go into huge magnitude scales."

Earth tremors in Gauteng are usually caused by mining activities as opposed to a shift in tectonic plates.