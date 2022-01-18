Parly welcomes court decision on EFF's urgent application to interdict sanctions

The ruling stems from a report from the National Assembly's Powers and Privileges Committee which found 16 EFF MPs guilty of disrupting Minister Pravin Gordhan's budget vote in 2019.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has welcomed the Western Cape High Court's decision to strike of its roll the Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) urgent application seeking an interim interdict to suspend the implementation of sanctions against its MPs.

The ruling stems from a report from the National Assembly's Powers and Privileges Committee, which found 16 EFF MPs guilty of disrupting Minister Pravin Gordhan's budget vote in 2019.

The report recommended that EFF MPs Sam Matiase and Nokulunga Sonti receive no remuneration for a period not exceeding 30 days.

"The court held that the EFF created its own urgency in the case, adopting a timetable to suit itself and failed to place all relevant facts before the court to support a case of true urgency. The court ordered the EFF to pay costs," said Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.

The report also recommended that the other 14 MPs receive a fine not exceeding one month's salary and allowances.