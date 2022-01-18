Parliament fire: Mafe to challenge mental observation referral

This court last week made an order for him to be admitted for mental observation for a period of 30 days.

CAPE TOWN - Alleged Parliament arsonist, Zandile Christmas Mafe, is set to challenge a court ruling on Tuesday that referred him for mental observation.

Mafe (49) faces five charges including arson, a charge of terrorism as well as housebreaking with the intent to steal in relation to the incident.

Mafe’s defence team on Saturday appeared before the Western Cape High Court where it was decided that their judicial review of his referral to Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital would be heard first this week.

As the sole accused, Mafe has since his arrest on 2 January, made two appearances before the Cape Town Magistrates Court.

This court last week made an order for him to be admitted for mental observation for a period of 30 days.

District surgeon, Doctor Zelda van Tonder, diagnosed Mafe with paranoid schizophrenia and recommend that he be admitted to Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital.

Mafe’s lawyer, Luvuyo Godla, this weekend explained why they’re challenging this decision.

"We were surprised on that day, less than an hour before our client was supposed to appear in court, he knew that he was appearing for bail, now all of a sudden he's not appearing for bail, he's appearing for a referral in terms of Section 77," Godla said.

Pending the outcome of Tuesday’s judicial review, Mafe’s bail application has been set down for this coming Saturday.