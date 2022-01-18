Mthokozisi Ntumba murder trial, Thulsie twins' terror case back in court

More witnesses are expected to testify in the trial of four police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba in Braamfontein last year.

JOHANNESBURG - Two prominent cases are expected to resume in the High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

More witnesses are expected to testify in the trial of four police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba in Braamfontein last year, while the case of terror-accused twins, Tony-Lee and Brandon-Lee Thulsie, is also expected to resume on Tuesday.

The twins have been in police custody since their arrest in July 2016 on terror charges.

The four police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba during student protests in Braamfontein last year have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

Tshepiso Kekana, Cidraas Motseothatha, Madimetja Legodi and Victor Mohammed face murder and attempted murder charges after police fired rubber bullets to disperse protesting Wits students, striking Ntumba in the process.

The trial, which is set down for 30 days, resumes on Tuesday following the testimony of the first witness on Monday.

At the same time, Tony-Lee and Brandon-Lee Thulsie are also expected back in court on Tuesday on charges relating to their alleged plot to attack American and Jewish interests in South Africa.

The brothers have been in custody since their arrest in 2016 during raids in Azaadville and Newclare in Johannesburg.

The case was postponed for media to bring a formal application to broadcast the proceedings live after the twins’ lawyers objected.