Mmakau family murder accused due back in court for bail proceedings

Onthatile Sebati is accused of hiring Tumelo and Kagiso Mokone to kill her parents, her brother and her pregnant sister in Mmakau, near Brits, in 2016.

JOHANNESBURG - The three accused in the Mmakau family murder case are expected back in the Brits Magistrates Court for bail proceedings on Tuesday morning.

Last week, the case was postponed after it emerged that Sebati - who was 16 at the time of the murders - was seen by social workers who recommended that she undergo mental evaluation.

Police said that Sebati confessed to orchestrating the crime and even led officers to her alleged accomplices.

The three accused have been in police custody since they were arrested in December last year.