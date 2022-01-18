Mbalula confident CT's central line will be fully operational by end of July

The central line has not been in operation since October 2019.

CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that there was no doubt that the central line in Cape Town would be fully operational by the end of July.

On Monday, Mbalula conducted an oversight visit on the northern line to monitor the progress of a station upgrade project.

While there has been progress in upgrading and fixing stations on the northern and southern lines, Transport Minister Mbalula said that it was hoped that more services would resume in the next few months.

Thousands of people are living on and around the train tracks.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) headed to court last year to evict the illegal occupiers by November but returned for an extension.

Prasa regional manager Koparo Molefi said that two parcels of state land had been identified in the Eeste River area, however, the receiving community was not happy.

He said that there was a plan B.

"While we're dealing wih resolving the state land issues which we now have, we're also resolving an alternative plan B solution and this solution for the land on the central line, which is now engaging whoever owns the land," Molefi said.

Molefi said that they were under pressure to get the central line back on track.