Ladysmith flood victims call on government to move them from area

Tanti Maboya, who has been living in the area for years, said that it was time that they were given proper homes.

LADYSMITH - About 70 people left homeless as results of the floods in Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal are calling on government to move them away from the area.

The group have been given shelter at an indoor sports complex.

They are concerned about their lost belongings and unkept promises.



They want RDP houses built for them.

Angered by the floods which have left them homeless, these community members are calling on government to build them new houses.



"What we would like to see as community members is the promise of houses fulfilled. We would like government to build us RDP houses and move us away from this area," Maboya said.

Some community members said that they had lost everything and only had the clothes they were wearing.



They also fear losing their jobs as they have no means to travel to work.