Hlophe: Order to admit Zandile Mafe for psychiatric evaluation was unlawful

The Cape Town Magistrates Court last week referred alleged arsonist Zandile Mafe for mental observation at Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital after the district surgeon diagnosed him with paranoid schizophrenia.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has set aside the referral of alleged Parliament arsonist, Zandile Christmas Mafe, to Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital.

Mafe (49) has been charged with terrorism, arson as well as housebreaking in relation to the fires that gutted the National Assembly chamber and destroyed sections of the Old Assembly building earlier this month.

In a partially online sitting, Western Cape High Court Judge President John Hlophe said Mafe should be released from the facility first thing on Wednesday morning, while his bail application would be heard this coming Saturday.

"This judgment is going to be reserved. We would like the benefit of that judgment in writing. My learned sister has agreed to write that judgment. We can assure you, the judgment will be delivered within the prescribed time, which is three months," Judge Hlophe said.

Hlophe said further detention of Mafe at Valkenberg Hospital would be unlawful.

"We realise that he cannot be released now, we're not going to make crazy orders. He should be released first thing tomorrow morning and be placed in a normal correctional facility and taken out of Valkenberg. That order was made improperly and unlawfully," he said.