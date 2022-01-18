Former Gauteng Health MEC's legal team cross exams Life Esidimeni witness

Advocate Teneille Governder, representing Qedani Mahlangu, has pushed witness Hannah Jacobus on the matter of the time-line given to move dozens of patients from Life Esidimeni.

Advocate Teneille Govender, representing Qedani Mahlangu, has pushed witness Hannah Jacobus on the matter of the timeline given to move dozens of patients from Life Esidimeni.

On Monday, Jacobus told the Pretoria High Court that while they were informed about the closure of facility in late 2015, she was only given the 2016 March closure date a few months before.

In response to Advocate Govender, Jacobus vehemently maintained there was not enough time to prepare new NGOs and hospital beds for all affected patients.

In August last year, former MEC Mahlangu told the courts she could not be held responsible for the tragedy as patients had already been dying before the move from Life Esidimeni.

Over 140 mental health patients lost their lives when they were moved to inadequate accommodation.