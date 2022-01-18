Family of murdered Booysens mom wants answers from police over slow response

Slain Jaillian van Staden’s family said that they wanted the police to explain why it took more than an hour to respond to reports of a domestic violence incident where she was stabbed to death, allegedly by her husband.

The family said that neighbours tried frantically to call for help until one of them physically went to the Booysens Police Station.

However, police said that there were no calls made before a complaint was logged at the station.

Van Staden’s uncle said that they are left wondering if she would still be alive had the police come in time.

The family of Jailian van Staden said that she had a protection order against her husband following previous incidents of domestic violence.

Her uncle, Jerome Lottering, described the injuries that she suffered from the attack that ended her life.

"She has multiple cuts and stab wounds all over her hands and arms, and she was beaten to a pulp. It was a gruesome death,” Lottering said.

He denies police claims that no calls were made, saying that neighbours still had the reference numbers they were given each time they called.

"The neighbours have multiple reference numbers for the phone calls that they placed. We feel that if the police had responded in time our daughter might be alive today,” he said.

The mother of three was laid to rest this past weekend while her husband is expected back in court this Friday.