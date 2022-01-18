Ex-Sars exec van Loggerenberg's home broken into days after Maseko home invasion

Lawyers acting on behalf of Johann van Loggerenberg issued a statement where he details how criminals invaded his home and his home office space in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Revenue Services (Sars) executive Johann van Loggerenberg's house has been burgled just days after fellow whistleblower and former Government Communications and Information System boss Themba Maseko's house was also allegedly targeted.

This follows the release of part one of the State Capture Commission of Inquiry Report where Van Loggerenberg's evidence was heavily relied on.

On Friday, two men tried to gain access to Maseko's home.

According to him, because the entry was attempted with some sophistication through various entry points, he has reason to suspect that this was no ordinary crime.

It's unclear what exactly was stolen from the property, but Van Loggerenberg said he had more copies of the original records in safekeeping.

While he has thanked the police officers who attended to the crime, Van Loggerenberg criticised the government's handling of crimes against whistleblowers, saying he always had to address security risks against him at his own cost.