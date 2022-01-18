DBE now compelled to publish matric results after court interdict granted

The High Court in Pretoria has granted AfriForum and two others' an urgent interdict against the Department of Basic Education.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria has granted AfriForum and others an urgent interdict forcing the Department of Basic Education to release the 2021 matric results on media platforms.

The application followed a decision of the department to depart from the norm by only issuing the results to pupils at schools where they wrote their matric exams.