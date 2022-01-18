DBE now compelled to publish matric results after court interdict granted
The High Court in Pretoria has granted AfriForum and two others' an urgent interdict against the Department of Basic Education.
JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria has granted AfriForum and others an urgent interdict forcing the Department of Basic Education to release the 2021 matric results on media platforms.
The application followed a decision of the department to depart from the norm by only issuing the results to pupils at schools where they wrote their matric exams.
#2021MatricResults The High Court in Pretoria has granted #Afriforum and two others urgent interdict against the Department of Basic Education. The Matric Results will be published on media platforms. TTMEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 18, 2022
It said that this was done in consultation with the Information Regulator to comply with provisions of the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).
AfriForum, Maroela Media and Anlé Spies – a 2021 matriculant – told the court that the decision was irrational and ill-informed.
The results will be released to be public on Friday.