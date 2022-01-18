CT taxi association leader Mzoxolo Dibela found dead at Monwabisi Beach

Provincial Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell said that it appeared that he'd been shot in the head.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the murder of a taxi association leader in Cape Town.

Mzoxolo Dibela’s body was found on Monwabisi Beach near Khayelitsha on Monday.

He was affiliated with the Codeta taxi group.

Provincial Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell said that it appeared that he'd been shot in the head.

He was also the deputy chairperson of the SA National Taxi Council in the Western Cape.

Mitchell said that since last year he'd worked closely with Dibela in dealing with challenges facing the taxi industry.