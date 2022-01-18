CoJ to elect portfolio committee chairs after last week's failed sitting

The city's multi-party coalition said that plans were in place to ensure that the voting went ahead as planned.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg will on Tuesday attempt to elect portfolio committee chairs following last week's violent failed sitting.

The parties, led by the Democratic Alliance (DA) and ActionSA, blamed the chaos of the last sitting on the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

But the ANC claimed that Speaker Vasco Da Gama was responsible for the collapse of council.

ActionSA's John Moodey insisted that the Speaker was right not to allow voting via secret ballot.

"The Municipal Structures Act speaks on three positions that need to be elected by secret ballot. That is the mayor, the Speaker and the chief whip. Then after, it is silent and then a person falls back upon precedent, then what the person calls normal practice. And normal practice is a simple aye or nay," Moodey said.

