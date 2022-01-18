CoJ council sitting marred by protests over water bottles not being allowed in

Council is having a second go at electing the chair of chairs and portfolio committee chairs following last week’s collapsed session.

JOHANNESBURG - Tuesday’s City of Johannesburg council sitting kicked off with protests over Speaker Vasco da Gama’s decision to not allow water bottles into the chamber.

Security has been tightened around the precinct, this as the multi-party coalition, which includes the Democratic Alliance (DA) and ActionSA, is determined to get through Tuesday’s session without it disintegrating into violence.

Council is having a second go at electing the chair of chairs and portfolio committee chairs following last week’s collapsed session.

The African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) had wanted the votes done via secret ballot but DA Gama insisted that those rules did not apply when voting for chairs.

ANC councillors, who have since asked for a 30-minute break, not only objected to water not being provided for in council but they've also been demanding to see the J88 injury forms after last week’s claims that some had been injured in the scuffle that broke out.