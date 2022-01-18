Bail application of NW woman accused of ordering hit on her family postponed

Onthatile Sebati and her two alleged accomplices are accused of killing her policeman father, his wife, their young son and their pregnant daughter, at their Mmakau home, near Brits, five years ago.

BRITS - The case against a North West woman accused of ordering a hit on her family has experienced yet another delay in the Brits Magistrates court on Tuesday morning.

The matter has been rolled over to Wednesday after the State revealed it was not ready to proceed, due to the unavailability of the district surgeon who has to examine the second accused Onthatile Sebati.

Sebati and her two alleged accomplices are accused of killing her policeman father, his wife, their young son and their pregnant daughter, at their Mmakau home, near Brits, five years ago.

Last week, the State revealed that a social worker report recommended that Sebati should undergo mental evaluation, resulting in the case being postponed to Tuesday.

Magistrate Elna Moolman granted the postponement after all three defence lawyers did not object.

She, however, warned against any further delays: "You have to be ready to proceed with this bail application because the assessment and the bail application are two different things."

The accused have been remanded in custody.