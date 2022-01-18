ANC NWC hears calls for Sisulu's axing over controversial opinion piece

One faction wanted to push for Lindiwe Sisulu's firing, raising concerns that she’s bringing the ANC into disrepute.

CAPE TOWN - A short African National Congress (ANC) National Working Committee (NWC) meeting has put issues around Lindiwe Sisulu’s contentious opinion piece on ice.

While it was not on the agenda, Eyewitness News understands the matter was raised during the latest meeting, with some members raising concern over the messaging contained in Sisulu’s op-ed, possibly bringing the ANC into disrepute.

The judiciary has labelled her piece an unnecessary insult and some quarters of society have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire her as Tourism Minister.

Eyewitness News also understands that attempts to drag Sisulu to the Integrity Commission of the ANC were not supported.

Going into next Monday’s NWC meeting, different factions understood Sisulu’s opinion piece would make it onto the agenda.

One side wanted to push for her firing, raising concerns that she’s bringing the ANC into disrepute while acting against the oath she took as a minister by insulting both the Constitution and the judiciary.

Another faction argued that she had the right to be heard and that the ANC never frowned upon dissenting views.

Some felt a broader audience in the ANC should debate Sisulu’s views, which might happen when the committee meets or when then NWC gathers again.

The ANC will at the end of the week hold an NEC meeting, which will be followed by an NEC Lekgotla discussing input for the State of the Nation Address that is due to be delivered by President Ramaphosa next month.