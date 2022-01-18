ANC elections should be focused on meritocracy, says analyst

During the ANC's Limpopo January 8 celebrations, leaders like Paul Mashatile and Ronald Lamola expressed some keenness to serve as the ANC's number 2, while negotiations and campaigning at local level was well underway.

JOHANNESBURG - While it seems that African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa and national executive committee member Lindiwe Sisulu have kicked off their campaigns for party presidency, analysts said that the race for the second position was also heating up.

They said that the campaigns were taking shape after Ramaphosa's big showing during the ANC's 110th birthday and Sisulu's recent spate of open letters attacking the country's Constitution and judiciary.

But some pundits have already written off the much-anticipated ANC elective conference set for December, saying that it no longer mattered who puts up their hands to lead.

Unisa's Professor Lesiba Teffo said that the ANC's elections should be focused on meritocracy.

"There is nothing that they can still offer neither are they capable of sitting together in all frankness and honesty to say as a collective 'what can we offer this country?' because when you try to raise that, there are already others deployed to run you down, to shut you down in the name of factional politics," Teffo said.

Meanwhile, Nelson Mandela University's Ongama Mtinka said that the ANC continued to try to keep campaigning under wraps.

"It is a tight culture under that developed under a different context than it does a modern party in a democratic environment. It should have long ago reformed processes of campaigning for office and allowed them to be in the open," Mtinka said.