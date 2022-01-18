ANC, EFF withdraw from election of chairs during City of Joburg council meeting

The two parties have been demanding that voting take place via secret ballot, which Speaker Vasco Da Gama refused to grant.

JOHANNESBURG -City of Johannesburg council elects a chair of chairs as the the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), African National Congress (ANC), and minority parties including AIC, Al-Jamah, PAC and the UDM withdraw from what they’ve described as a flawed process.

The session went ahead on Tuesday with the votes for the position of chair of chairs following numerous caucus breaks and delays.

This is the second time the council attempted to elect the chair of chairs and portfolio committee chairs.

Following disruptions, singing, protests and demands for a headcount, the EFF withdrew its nominees and participation and the ANC followed suit.

Last week, the impasse resulted in violent scenes inside the chamber.

ANC caucus leader Mpho Moerane said: “It’s all well for them to support the Speaker when he’s flouting all these rules but we’re not going to be party to that.”

AIC’s Margrate Anorld said the smaller parties not aligned to the multi-party coalition would withdraw their participation.

“We are saying, the very same rule that the ANC and the EFF have quotes, we’re also quoting it. We go further to say we do not want to participate in something where the rules have been flouted since last week.”

